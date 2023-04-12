STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 04-PR-23-532 In Re: Estate of: NEVA LA VON FORSETH a/k/a NEV A FORSETH and NEVA SELLIN FORSETH, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent, a Beltrami County, Minnesota resident died more than three years ago, leaving property in such Beltrami property County, be determined and assigned requests by the this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 28th day of April, 2023 at 8:30 am, a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji, Minnesota on petition of Mary Forseth. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204. (2) Notice shall be given by publishing the Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated March 22, 2023 Shari R. Schluchter JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT KAYLA LITTLER COURT ADMINISTRATOR by: /s/ Bonnie Newmann Deputy Attorneys for Petitioner Jason D. Pederson Esq. FULLERWALLNER Attorneys at Law Location: 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: PO Box 880 Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone: (218) 751-2221 Facsimile: (218) 751-2285 Toll-Free: (800) 552-6881 Email: jay.pederson@lawofficemn.com Website: www.lawofficemn.com (April 5 & 12, 2023) 210702