STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 04-PR-23-387 Estate of William R. Beck, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing win be held in this Court at by zoom at Beltrami County Judicial Center Bemidji, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated May 31, 2018, and codicil(s) to the Will dated _____, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of James R. Beck, whose address is 1011 Quarry Court NE, Rochester, MN 55906 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 5018.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: February 27, 2023 Jeanine R. Brand Judge of District Court Dated: February 27, 2023 Kayla Littler Court Administrator BY: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Attomey for: Personal Representative Name: Corenia K. Walz Finn: Rodney D Anderson Law Offices LLC Street: 206 S. Broadway #404 City, State, ZIP: Rochester MN 55904 Attorney License No: 0220395 Telephone: (507) 529-2210 FAX: (507) 288-6190 Email: walz.corenia@rdalaw.net (March 4 & 11, 2023) 199760