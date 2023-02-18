STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 04-PR-23-368 In Re: Estate of: EDITH ELIZABETH FAVER a/k/a EDITH E. FAVER and EDITH FAVER, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent, a Beltrami County, Minnesota resident died more than three years ago, leaving property in Beltrami County, Minnesota and requests the determination of Decedent’s heirs and that the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 21st of March, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. o’clock a hearing will be held at the above named Court at Bemidji, Minnesota on petition of Timothy Faver. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204. (2) Notice shall be given by publishing the Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. DatedL February 13, 2023 John G. Melbye JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT KAYLA LITTLER COURT ADMINISTRATOR By: Bonnie Neumann Deputy Attorneys for Petitioner Jon T. Huseby, Esq. FULLERWALLNER ATTORNEYS AT LAW Location: 514 America A venue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: P.O Box 880 Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone: (218) 751-2221 Facsimile: (218) 751-2285 Toll-Free: (800) 552-6881 Email: jon.huseby@lawofficemn.com Website: www.lawofficemn.com (Feb. 18 & 25, 2023) 194970