STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No, 04-PR-22- 3752 Estate of: Donn Eide, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 17, 2023 at 9:00 A.M by zoom a hearing will be held in this Court at Beltrami County Judicial Center, 600 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji. Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated December, 2002 and codicil(s) to the Will dated , and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of. Colleen Marie Anderson whose address is PO Box 63 Oslo, MN 56744 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate, Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section S24.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary’ may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section S01B.41, subdivision S. Dated: February 3, 2023 BY THE COURT Jeanine R. Brand Judge of District Court Dated: February 3, 2023 Kayla Littler Court Administrator By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for: Personal Representative Christopher M. Rokke Rokke. Aandal & Associates, PLLC 423 North Main Street, PO Box 159 Warren, MN 56762· Attorney License No: 0403193 Telephone: 218-745-4321 FAX: 218-745-4320 Email: crokke@ralawoffice.com (Feb. 11 & 18, 2023) 193048