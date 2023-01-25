STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Anneliese P. Lundberg, a/k/a Anneliese Lundberg, Decedent Court File No. 04-PR-22-3789 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 24, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 600 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 22, 2000, and codicil to the will, dated November 22, 2002, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Julie A. Zeto, whose address is 6912 Balsam Road NW, Bemidji, MN, 56601 and Mark L. Gullicksrud, whose address is 14930 Thoren Drive NW, Solway, MN, 56678 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: January 20, 2023 John G. Melbye Judge of District Court Dated: January 20, 2023 Kayla Littler Court Administrator /s/ Bonnie Newmann Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Adam G. Christopher Drahos Kieson & Christopher, P.A. 502 24th Street NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Attorney License No: 0350163 Telephone: (218) 444-17 50 FAX: (218) 444-1754 Email: attorney@paulbunyan.net (Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 172543