STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Richard J. Halle, a/k/a Richard Jay Halle, a/k/a Richard Halle, a/k/a Rick J. Halle, a/k/a Rick Jay Halle, a/k/a Rick Halle, Decedent Court File No. 04-PR-22-3366 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held via virtual meeting. To join the virtual meeting, any individuals will connect using the following: Zoom or via telephone at (218) 333-4120 using the Judge’s meeting ID which is: 160 742 4665 Passcode: 544210 for the appointment of Jeanne Halle, whose address is 48017 E. Pine Lake Rd., Gonvick, MN, 56644 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED •a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: December 6, 2022 BY THE COURT Jeanine R. Brand Judge of District Court Dated: December 6, 2022 Kayla Littler Court Administrator /s/ Bonnie Newmann Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Daniel L. Rust Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC 407 N Broadway Crookston, MN, 56716 Attorney License No: 94560 Telephone: (218) 281-2400 FAX: (218) 281-5831 Email: drust@crookstonlaw.com (Dec. 14 & 21, 2022) 130089