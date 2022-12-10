STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT- PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 04-PR-22-3384 In Re: Estate of: JOAN E. MARTOGLIO a/k/a JOAN MARTOGLIO Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent, died more than three years ago, leaving property in Beltrami County, Minnesota and requests the determination of Decedent’s heirs and that the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 27th day of December, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji, Minnesota, on petition of Pamela A. Smith. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204. (2) Notice shall be given by publishing the Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: 11/17/2022 /s/ Jeanine Brand JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT KAYLA LITTLER COURT ADMINISTRATOR By: /s/ DEPUTY Attorneys for Petitioner Robert M. Wallner, Esq. FULLERWALLNER ATTORNEYS AT LAW Locations: 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: P.O. Box 880 Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone: (218) 751-2221 Facsimile: (218) 751-2285 Toll-Free: (800) 552-6881 E-mail: bob.wallner@lawofficemn.com Website: www.lawofficemn.com (Dec. 3 & 10, 2022) 127782