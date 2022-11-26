STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 04-PR-22-2961 Estate of Joni Irene Turner, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 16 , 2022, at 830 a.m. by zoom, hearing will be held in this Court at 600 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 16, 2018, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Richard W. Turner, whose address is 2800 Bemidji Avenue North, Bemidji, MN, 56601 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months alter the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: November 10, 2022 Jeanine R. Brand Judge of District Court Dated: November 10, 2022 Kayla Littler Court Administrator By: /s/ Bonnie Newmann Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Ryan K. Kieson Drahos Kieson & Christopher, P.A. 502 24th Street NW Bemidji, MN, 56601 Attorney License No: 0280471 Telephone: (218) 444-1750 FAX: (218) 444-1754 Email: lawoffice@bemidjiattomeys.com (Nov. 19 & 26, 2022) 122496