State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami J

State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami Judicial District: Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04‐JV‐23‐509 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Jyllica Katria Morin and Jesse Dean Peake, Parents. Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP‐115) NOTICE TO: Jyllica Morin and Jesse Peake, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601‐3037, on April 25, 2023 at 9:15 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated March 6, 2023 BY: Samantha Braaten Beltrami County Court Administration 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601‐3037 218‐333‐4120 (March 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 201347