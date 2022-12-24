State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami J

State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami Judicial District: Ninth Judicial District District Court Court File Number: 04‐JV‐22‐3253 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Ida Elizabeth Beaulieu and Isaiah Frederick Johnson, Parents Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP‐114) NOTICE TO: Ida Elizabeth Beaulieau, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601‐3037, on January 17, 2023 at 9:10 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Samantha Braaten Dated December 22, 2022 Beltrami County Court Administration 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601‐3037 218‐333‐4120 (Dec. 28, 2022) 137989