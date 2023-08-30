STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION §525.312 #2 Court File No. 04-PR-23-1760 In Re: Estate of Beral J. Wallace, Deceased. ORDER FOR HEARING PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY The petition of Brad Wallace, dated June 22, 2023, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petition be heard on September 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. by the above-named Court at Bemidji, State of Minnesota. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. §524.1-40 I to all persons entitled to notice. Dated: August 23, 2023 Annie P. Claesson-Huseby Judge of the District Court Krista Smith Court Administrator (COURT SEAL) /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Chad R. Felstul, #0345684 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Petitioner 110 North Mill Street Fergus Falls, Minnesota 56537 Telephone 218 736-5493 Email: c.felstul@pemlaw.com (Aug. 30; Sept. 6, 2023) 254248