STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI IN DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 04-PR-23-1589 Estate of Joan H. Peterson aka , Joan Hildegarde Peterson, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 600 Minnesota Avenue NW Ste. 108, Bemidji, MN 56601, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 9, 2017, (“Will”), and for the appointment of David A. Peterson, whose address is 3900 Irvine Avenue NW #835, Bemidji, MN, 56601; and Sara J. Laska, whose address is 38329 N. Sugar Lake Road, Cohasset, MN, 55721 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. Dated: July 17, 2023 BY THE COURT Jeanine R. Brand Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: July 17, 2023 Krista Smith Court Administrator By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jerry S Ophoven Anderson, Ophoven, Stauffer & Jahn, P.A. 520 NE 1st Avenue Suite 1 Grand Rapids, MN, 55744 Attorney License No: 23087X Telephone: (218) 326-6631 FAX: (2 I 8) 326-9956 Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net (July 26; Aug 2, 2023) 243898