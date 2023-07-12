STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Civil/Other Court File No. 04-CV-23-1856 Patricia Zbikowski, Plaintiff, v. The Estate of Ann Margaret Zbikowski, a/k/a Anneliese Margaret Zbikowski Decedent, Defendant. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file with the Beltrami County Court Administration, which is an official document that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the first date of publication of this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Brouse, Woodke & Hildebrandt, PLLP 312 America Ave. NW P.O. Box 1273 Bemidji, MN 56619 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Beltrami County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: The Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW1/4 NE1/4), Section Seventeen (17), Township One Hundred Forty-eight (148), Range Thirty-four (34); AND The Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 NE1/4), less Highway, and less the South 330 feet thereof, Section Seventeen (17), Township One Hundred Forty-eight (148), Range Thirty-four (34). The object of this action is to establish Plaintiff’s ownership of the questioned real estate. BROUSE, WOODKE & HILDEBRANDT, PLLP Dated: May 10, 2023 /s/ Robert A. Woodke Robert A. Woodke, #011876X Attorney for Plaintiff 312 America Ave. NW P.O. Box 1273 Bemidji, MN 56619 (218) 759-1673 rwoodke@bwmlawpllp.com (July 12 & 19, 2023) 240541