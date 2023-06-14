STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT FILE NO: 04-PR-23-1466 In Re: Estate of Eileen R. Wagner, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION INTESTATACY, APPOINTMENTOF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is ordered and notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at the Beltrami County Judicial Center, 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, Minnesota, on petition of Lynn Leedy, dated * for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the above named decedent, and for the appointment of Lynn Leedy whose address is 613 4th t. SE, Bemidji, MN 56601 as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration, and any objection thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: June 7, 2023 /s/ John Melbye District Court Judge Prepared by: James W. Haskell, #42018 Haskell Law Firm, PLLC 205 Seventh Street NW Bemidji, MN 56601 (218) 751-4060 Attorney for the co-personal representatives (June 14 & 21, 2023) 233283