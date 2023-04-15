STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT MICHAEL DIRKES, Plaintiff, vs. STANLEY BAIRD and CAROLINE BAIRD, the unknown heirs of any of the above-named parties who may be deceased, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. Case No. 04-CV-23-791 Judge: ___________ Case Type: QUIET TITLE ACTION SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: StanleyBaird,P.O.Box345,Big Falls, MN 56627, and Caroline Baird ( deceased) 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this Summons and is on file with the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECTYOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Drahos Kieson & Christopher, P.A., 502 24th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. This Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer, you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint, even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Beltrami County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: NW¼ of NW¼, Section 21, Township 150, Range 31, subject to a life estate by Daniel R. Baird who no longer resides on the Property. The object of this action is to obtain judgment that plaintiff is the owner in fee of said property and that defendants have no estate or interest therein or lien thereon. Notice is hereby given that no personal claim is made by plaintiff against any of the defendants. Dated: March 24, 2023. DRAHOS KIESON & CHRISTOPHER, P.A. By /s/ Jeremy A. Klinger #0386821 Attorneys for Plaintiff 502 24th St NW Bemidji, MN 56601 (218) 444-1750 (April 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 209272