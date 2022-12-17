STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI IN DISTRICT COURT- PROBATE DIVISON In Re the Estate of: BEVERLY ANN HENRIQUES a/k/a BEVERLY A. HENRIQUES, Deceased. Court File No. 04-PR-22-3422 ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 13th day of January , 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a zoom hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji Minnesota, on the petition of Ryan Welle for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament dated July 29, 2020, and for the formal appointment of Ryan Welle whose address is P.O. Box 670, Bemidij. MN 56619-0670, as personal representative and executor of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration. and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: December 6, 2022 (COURT SEAL) Jeanine R. Brand JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT KAYLA LITTLER COURT ADMINISTRATOR By: Bonnie Neuman Deputy Attorneys for Petitioner John Benjamin Wangberry, Esq 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: P.O. Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone: (218) 751-2221 Facisimile: (218) 751-2285 Toll-Free: (800) 552-6881 Email: wangberg@lawofficemn.com Website: wwwlawofficemn.com (Dec. 10 & 17, 2022) 129056