STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 04-PR-23-1895 In Re: Estate of JEFFREY THOMAS JOHNSON, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Bemidji, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Joseph Johnson, 2279 Paloma St., Pasadena, CA 91104, and Nancy Robinson, 81914 Avenida Dulce, Indio, CA 92203, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: August 2, 2023 John G. Melbye Judge of District Court Dated: August 2, 2023 Krista Smith Court Administrator By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator BROUSE, WOODKE & HILDEBRANDT, PLLP Robert A. Woodke, #011876X 312 America Ave. NW P.O. Box 1273 Bemidji, MN 56619 Telephone: (218) 759-1673 Facsimile: (218) 444-4014 e-mail: rwoodke@bwmlawpllp.com (Aug. 16 & 23, 2023) 249752