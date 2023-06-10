STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DISTRICT COURT - PROBATE DIVISION NINTH .JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 04-PR-23-1354 In Re the Estate of: JOEL ERNEST SC HONING a/k/a JOEL E SCHONING. and JOEL SCHONING Deceased. 0RDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the I I th day of July , 2023, at 8:30 o’clock??.m., a zoom hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji, Minnesota, on the petition of Amanda Moen, for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament dated August 9th 2002, and for the formal appointment of Amanda Moen whose address is 1500 12th St W Apt 313. West Fargo. ND 58078, as personal representative and executrix of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any o??jections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate. to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses. and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate arc required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: June 6, 2023 John G. Melbye JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT Robert Sommerville, Interim COURT ADMINISTRATOR By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann DEPUTY COURT ADMINISTRATOR (COURT SEAL) Attorneys for Petitioner Jon T. Huseby Esq., FULLER WALLNER ATTORNEYS AT LAW Location: 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: P.O. Box 880 Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone:(218) 751-2221 Facsimile: (218) 751-2285 Toll-free: (800) 552-6881 E-Mail: jon.huscby@lawofficemn.com Website: www.lawofficemn.com (June 10 & 17, 2023)