STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 04-PR-23-1194 In Re the Estate of: OMER KENNETH PRESTON, a/k/a OMER K. PRESTON, and OMER PRESTON, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND.CREDITORS: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 27th day of June . 2023, at 9:00 o’clock Am., a zoom hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji, Minnesota, on the petition of Jon Puffe, for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament dated April 91h, 2020, and for the formal appointment of Jon Puffe whose address is 3818 Prairie St NE. Bemidji. MN 56601, , as personal representative and executor of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated; May 22, 2023 (COURT SEAL) Jeanine R. Brand JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT Kayla Littler COURT ADMINISTRATOR By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Attorneys for Petitioner John Benjamin Wangberg Esq. Fuller Wallner Attorneys at Law Location: 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: P.O. Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone: (218) 751-2221 Facsimile (218) 751-2285 Toll-Free: (800) 552-688 l Email: wangberg@lawofficemn.com Website: www.lawofficemn.com (May 27; June 3, 2023) 227069