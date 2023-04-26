STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT FiIe No: 04-PR-23-754 In Re: Estate of Wayne Dean Shofner, Deceased ORDER FOR HEARING PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY The petition of Calvin Duane Shofner, dated March 8, 2023, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent(s) has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 26th day of May, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. by the above-named Court at Beltrami County Judicial Center, 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 State of Minnesota. lT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1?401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-204. Dated: April 19, 2023 /s/ Shari R. Schluchter Judge of District Court By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator James W. Haskell, #42018 Haskell Law Firm, PLLC 205 Seventh Street NW Bemidji, MN 56601 (218) 751-4060 Atttorney for Personal Representative (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217165