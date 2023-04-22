STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 04-PR-23-876 In Re: Estate of CHARLES ROMAINE POWELL, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Bemidji, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated December 29, 2022, and for the appointment of Kathi Thomas, whose address is 3110 St. Onge Dr. NE, Bemidji, MN 56601, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: April 12, 2023 John G. Melbye Judge of District Court Dated: April 12, 2023 Kayla Littler Court Administrator By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator BROUSE, WOODKE & HILDEBRANDT, PLLP Robert A. Woodke, #011876X 312 America Ave. NW P.O. Box 1273 Bemidji, MN 56619 Telephone: (218) 759-1673 Facsimile: (218) 444-4014 e-mail: rwoodke@bwmlawpllp.com (April 22 & 29, 2023) 215231