STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DISTRICT COURT - PROBATE DIVISION NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 04-PR-22-3494 In Re the Estate of: HELENE CECELIA LIND a/k/a HELENE C. LIND and HELENE LIND, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 13th day of January, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji. Minnesota, on petition of BRADLEY LIND, for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament of the decedent dated November 16. 2022 and for the formal appointment of BRADLEY LIND, whose address is 4105 Terraceview Ln N, Plymouth. MN 55446, as personal representative and executrix of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: December 6, 2022 Jeanine R. Brand JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann COURT ADMINISTRATOR (COURT SEAL) Attorneys for Petitioner BEN WANGBERG, Esq. FULLERW ALLNER 514 America Avenue NW, P.O. Box 880 Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 (218) 751-2221 wanuberg@lawofficemn.com (Dec. 10 & 17, 2022) 129110