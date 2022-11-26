STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 04-PR-22-2495 Case Type: Civil-Probate In the Matter of the Estate of: Frank Edward Carpenter, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL PREVIOUSLY PROBATED INFORMALLY AND REMOVAL OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 10, , 2023, at 8:30 a.m. , a hearing will be held at this Court at the Beltrami County District Court, Judicial Center, 600 Minnesota Avenue Northwest, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of Decedent, dated August 8, 2007, (“Will”), which was previously submitted for informal probate, and for the removal of Fonda Carpenter as the Personal Representative of the Estate. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: October 17, 2022 Annie P. Claesson-Huseby Judge of District Court Dated: October 17, 2022 Kayla Littler Court Administrator BY: /s/ Bonnie Newmann Deputy Court Administrator Attorneys for Petitioner Michael W. Carpenter: Robert J. Kouba (MN #398428) Carl E. Christensen (MN #350412) Aaron D. Sampsel (MN #398521) 305 North Fifth Avenue, Suite 375 Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 Ph: (612) 823-4016 Fax: (612) 823-4777 robert@clawoffice.com carl@clawoffice.com aaron@clawoffice.com (Nov. 26; Dec. 3, 2022) 124694