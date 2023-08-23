State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami D

State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04-JV-23-1581 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Kelci Goggleye and Chad Jean Budreau, Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115) NOTICE TO: Chad Jean Budreau, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037, on October 10, 2023 at 11:00 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Samantha Braaten Dated August 18, 2023 Beltrami County Court Administration 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037 218-888-5060 (Aug. 23 & 30; Sept. 6, 2023) 251924