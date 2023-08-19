State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami D

State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04‐JV‐23‐1241 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Rhianne Leigh Strong and Tyrone Gregory Schoenborn, Parents Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Matter (CHP‐117) NOTICE TO: Tyrone Gregory Schoenborn, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative. 2. This is your notice that this Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601‐3037, on October 03, 2023 at 9:00 AM or as soon after as the case can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custodial rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or permanent out‐of‐home placement of the child(ren). BY: Samantha Braaten Dated August 16, 2023 Beltrami County Court Administration 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601‐3037 218‐333‐4120 (Aug. 19 & 26; Sept. 2, 2023) 250875