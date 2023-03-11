State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami D

State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami District Court Judicial District: Ninth Court File Number: 04-PR-23-480 Case Type: Formal Probate In Re the Estate of: Troy Wayne Torgerson, aka Troy Torgerson, Decedent (Deceased person) NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FOR FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that on April 18, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a remote hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji, Minnesota, on the petition of Kristin J. Torgerson, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of Decedent, dated August 29, 2005, as amended by the First Codicil thereto dated August 10, 2011, and for the appointment of Kristin J. Torgerson, whose address is 4801 Waville Rd NE, Bemidji, MN 56601, as personal representative of the estate of Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Dated: March 3, 2023 Jeanine R. Brand Judge of District Court Dated: March 3, 2023 Kayla Littler Court Administrator BY: Bonnie Newman Deputy Court Administrator THIS INSTRUMENT WAS DRAFTED BY: Attorneys for Petitioner TRIMBLE & ASSOCIATES, LTD. Tony P. Trimble, #122555 Matthew W. Haapoja, #268033 Mark D. Fosterling, #0389690 10505 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 101 Minneapolis, MN 55305 Telephone: 952-797-7477 Facsimile: 952-797-5858 Email: trimble@trimblelegals.com (March 11 & 18, 2023) 201960