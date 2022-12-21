State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami D

State of Minnesota County of: Beltrami District Court Judicial District: Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04-JV-22-3054 04-JV-22-3056 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Lola Rae Hegstrom and Derek Lee Beaulieu Sr., Parents Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115) and In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of: Lola Rae Hegstrom and Ahmed Ramadan Sobhy. Parents Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Matter (CHP-117) NOTICE TO: Lola Hegstrom, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative. 3. This is your notice that the Termination of Parental Rights case and the Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case are scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037, on January 31, 2023 at 2:30 pm or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 4. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 5. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 6. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Samantha Braaten Dated December 9, 2022 Beltrami County Court Administration 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037 218-333-4120 (Dec. 14, 21 & 28, 2022) 130093