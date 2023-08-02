State of Minnesota Beltrami County Distr

State of Minnesota Beltrami County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04-CV-23-1792 Case Type: Trust Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing In the Matter of the McAllister Family Recovocable Living Trust, Dated April 13, 2007 You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Hearing Information August 30, 2023 Hearing 2:00 PM The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with District Court Judge Annie P. Claesson-Huseby, Beltrami County District Court. The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings. You must: • Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes. • Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits. • Contact the court at 2 18-333-41 20 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video. • If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one. To join by internet: 1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. 2. Enter the Meeting ID: 160 111 4195 3. If asked, enter the Meeting Passcode: 640508 4. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant. 5. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. 6. Click Start Video. Para obtener mas informaci6n y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido c6mo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings. Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah. Dated: July 24, 2023 Krista Smith Beltrami County Court Administrator 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037 218-333-4120 (Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 246043