State of Minnesota Beltrami County Distr

State of Minnesota Beltrami County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04-PR-23-855 In re the Estate of Robert Charle Weber aka Bob Weber, Deceased Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated March 30, 2022 ha been filed with the Probate Registra1·. and the application has been granted Notice i also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Name: Ryan Anthony Weber Address 6217 111 1/2 Avenue N Champlin, MN 55316 A personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir. devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections arc filed pursuant to Minn. Stat.524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders. the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including. after 30 days from the date of issuance of le1ters, the power lo sell. encumber. lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of’ the Will. or to the appointment of the personal representative. must be filed w11h this court, and \\ill be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. s 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to pre5en1 the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) monnths after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. Dated: April 21, 2023 /s/ Shari Schluchter Judge of District Court Dated: May 1, 2023 /s/ Krista Smith Deputy Administrator (July 12 & 19, 2023)