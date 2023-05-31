State of Minnesota Beltrami County Distr

State of Minnesota Beltrami County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04-PR-23-819 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Morgan Taylor Avenson, Deceased Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will) TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for infonnal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Name Curtis Lee Avenson Address 900 Irvine Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 5660 I as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat.§ 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. /s/ Shari Schluchter Judge of District Court Date: April 19, 2023 /s/ Krista Smith Deputy Court Administrator Date: May 1, 2023 (May 31; June 7, 2023) 225448