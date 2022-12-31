State of Minnesota Beltrami County Distr

State of Minnesota Beltrami County District Court Judicial District: Ninth Court File Number: 04-FA-22-1972 Case Type: Dissolution without children ln Re the Marriage of: Nicole L. Deeter-Tanner Petitioner and William T. Tanner Respondent Summons Without Real Estate THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: WARNING: Your spouse has filed a lawsuit against you for dissolution of your marriage. A copy of the paperwork regarding the lawsuit is served on you with this summons. This summons is an official document from the court that affects your rights. Read this summons carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. 1. The Petitioner (your spouse) has filed a lawsuit against you asking for dissolution of your marriage (divorce). A copy of the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage is attached to this Summons. 2. You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the court a written Answer to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage, and you must pay the required filing fee. Answer forms are available from the court administrator’s office. You must serve your Answer upon Petitioner within thirty (30) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer, the court may give your spouse everything he or she is asking for in the Petition/or Dissolution of Marriage. This proceeding does not involve real property. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS Under Minnesota law, service of this summons makes the following requirements apply to both parties to the action, unless they are modified by the court or the proceeding is dismissed: (1) Neither party may dispose of any assets except (a) for the necessities of life or for the necessary generation of .income or preservation of assets, (b) by an agreement of the parties in writing, or (c) for retaining counsel to carry on or to contest this proceeding. (2) Neither party may harass the other party. (3) All currently available insurance coverage must be maintained and continued without change in coverage or beneficiary designation. (4) Parties to a marriage dissolution proceeding are encouraged to attempt alternative dispute resolution pursuant to Minnesota law. Alternative dispute resolution includes mediation, arbitration and other processes as set forth in the district court rules. You may contact the court administrator about resources in your area. If you cannot pay for mediation or alternative dispute resolution, in some counties, assistance may be available to you through a nonprofit provider or a court program. If you are a victim of domestic abuse or threats as defined in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 518B, you are not required to try mediation and you will not be penalized by the court in later proceedings. IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT. Dated: 7/1/2022 /s/ Nicole Deeter Tanner Name: Nicole L. Deeter Tanner E-mail address: nicoledeeter4@gmail.com (Dec. 31, 2022; Jan. 7 & 14, 2023) 140427