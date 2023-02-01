State of Minnesota Anoka County District Court Judicial District: Tenth Court File Number: 02-JV-23-31 Case Type: Juvenile In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: EVIE NICOLE HAMMOND Legal Custodian Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter NOTICE TO: Ashley Shavon Hammond, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at Anoka County Courthouse, 2100 3rd Avenue, Anoka, Minnesota 55303, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at Anoka County Courthouse, 2100 3rd Avenue, Anoka, Minnesota 55303, on 2-22-23 at 8:30 AM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Thomas R. Lehmann Judge of District Court BY: Lori O’Brien / Patrice Court Administrator (Feb. 1, 2023) 181955