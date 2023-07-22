STATE 0F MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRI

STATE 0F MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF BELTRAMI PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 04-P8-04-953 Estate of Elmer Theodore Nelson, Jr., Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING 0N PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination Of Descent of Omitted Property has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota, and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any Objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. lf proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT lS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on August 11 , 2023, at 9:00 (a.m.) by this Court via Zoom court hearing. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. S’I’AT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least l4 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: July l7, 2023 Jeanine R. Brand Judge of District Court Dated: July 17, 2023 Krista Smith Court Administrator By: Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Name: Steven A. Anderson Firm: Anderson Law Offices, P.A. Street: P.O. Box 430 City, State, ZIP: Warroad, MN 56763 Attorney License No: l7435X Telephone: 218-386-1040 Email: steven@andersonlaywers.com (July 22 & 29, 2023) 242913