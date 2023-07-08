STATE 0F MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY 0F BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 04-PR-23-1585 In Re: Estate of Kristine A. Haldeman, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 1, 2023 at 9:00 am., a hearing wiIl be held in this Court at 600 Minnesota Avenue NW, Suite 108, Bemidji, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Thomas A. Haldeman iii, whose address is 37159 CR-91, Lake George, MN 56458, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. if the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated; June 30. 2023 Annie P. CIaesson-Huseby Judge of District Court Dated: June 30, 2023 Krista Smith Court Administrator BY: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator THOMASON, SWANSON & ZAHN, PLLC Sara A. Swanson, MN#0388991 120 N. Main Avenue, P.O. Box 87 Park Rapids, MN 56470 Telephone: (218) 732-7236 Facsimile: (218) 732-5664 e-mail: saraswanson@tsziaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (July 8 & 15, 2023) 239373