SECTION 00 1010 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS B

SECTION 00 1010 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS BELTRAMI COUNTY MULTIPLE RENOVATION PROJECTS BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Beltrami will receive bids at the office of the Beltrami County Auditor’s Office, Suite 220, Beltrami County Administration Bldg., 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, until 1:00 P.M. Local Time, on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023 for Multiple Renovation projects. At that time, said Bids will be carried to the Beltrami County Board Room, Suite 102 within the same building, opened, read aloud and tabled for review and subsequent action. All bids must be prepared on the form provided by the Architect and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders (Section 002100). Bids must be in writing and submitted in a sealed opaque envelope clearly marked on the outside identifying the owner, bidder, and project name. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, or bid bond secured by a Surety Company, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid, payable to the Owner; as liquidated damages and warranty that the successful bidder will enter into and fulfill his contract and furnish the usual Bonds (Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond) as required by the Specifications within five (5) days after Notice of Award of Contract. Bid Packages 2 and 3 are federally funded projects and require Davis-Bacon prevailing wage requirements as specified in bidding documents. Work shall include selective demolition, new wall construction, new door and window assemblies, room finishes, casework, electrical, and adjustments to sprinkler, plumbing, & HVAC systems as indicated on drawings. Bid Package 1 project includes Community Services Center Building, 1st Floor Northwoods Interfaith Caregivers Renovation of 1,125 SF office area. Bid Package 2 includes the following projects in the Community Services Center Building at 616 America Ave NW, Bemidji, MN: A. 1st Floor: Family Health Renovation, 6,925 SF B. 2ND Floor: Office Renovation, 2,200 SF area. Bid Package 3 includes the following projects in the Judicial Center Building, 600 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN: A. 1st Floor: Bailiff Front Security Renovation, 300 SF B. 1st Floor: Bailiff/Court Administration Office Renovation, 1,200 SF area. C. Basement: Bailiff Locker Rooms Renovation, 400 SF. Each bid package is a single-prime (general) construction, lump sum project. The Work shall conform to the Drawings, Details and Specifications prepared by ICON Architectural Group, LLC., 123 2nd Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, (218) 751-0109, Email: michael.johnston.mike@iconarchitects.com. Bidders may obtain sets of Bidding Documents by contacting the Architect. Printed sets of plans are available for a NON-refundable deposit of $200.00 for each plan set, or electronic PDF’s at no charge. Make checks payable to ICON Architectural Group, LLC. Within the documents obtained from the Architect, refer to other bidding requirements described in Document 002100 and Document 002113. No bids may be withdrawn within thirty (30) days from the scheduled closing time for receiving bids without the consent of the Owner. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or part of bids and to waive informalities therein, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder if in their discretion the interests of the Owner will be best served thereby. The owner may award based on what they determine is the “best value” for the County. A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting for Prime Bidders will be held on TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2023 for contractor’s information and questions. The meeting will commence at 1:00 P.M. at the 1st floor Lobby of the Community Services Center, 616 America Ave NW, Bemidji, MN, and tour of work limits thereafter. Mr. Steve Shadrick, Beltrami County Facilities Manager END OF SECTION (March 18, 22 & 29; April 8, 2023) 203860