Request for Quote The Bemidji Regional A

Request for Quote The Bemidji Regional Airport Authority will be accepting quotes for the purpose of removing from the premises /or demolition of multiple buildings and site amenities located at 3824 Cardinal Road NW, Bemidji, MN. Quotes will be received by the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority, at the office of the Airport Executive Director, located at 3824 Moberg Drive NW, Suite 101, Bemidji, Minnesota, 56601 no later than 2:00 p.m., local time, December 15, 2022. A pre-bid meeting with site review will be conducted onsite (NW quadrant of intersection of US Hwy 2 & County 9) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. To obtain a full copy of the Request for Quote and the required information along with any additional information related to the project, interested individuals/companies should contact: Karvakko, P.A., 210 24th Street, NW, Suite 100, Bemidji, MN 56601, Telephone: (218) 444-8004. Any formal addenda to this Request for Quote issued before the deadline for submission of quotes or any other matters will be distributed to those listed on Owners Official Respondent list of those in possession of the Request for Quote documents. Dated at Bemidji, Minnesota, this November 28, 2022 BEMIDJI REGIONAL AIRPORT By: Karen Weller Executive Director Bemidji Regional Airport Authority (Nov. 30; Dec. 3, 2022) 126548