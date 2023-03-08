PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMA

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS OF PETROWSKE CONSTRUCTION, INC. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by Petrowske Construction, Inc., that: 1. The corporation is in the process of voluntary dissolution pursuant to Section 302A.721, Minnesota Statutes. 2. The corporation has filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State a notice of intent to dissolve. 3. Said notice was filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State on March 2, 2023. 4. All claims by creditors or claimants must be in writing and must be filed with Fredrick J. Petrowske, 509 Tyler Avenue NE, Bemidji, MN 56601. 5. All claims by creditors or claimants must be received by June 20, 2023. Any creditor or claimant who fails to file a claim on or before June 20, 2023, and all those claiming through or under the creditor or claimant are forever barred from suing on that claim or otherwise realizing upon or enforcing it except as otherwise provided in Section 302A.781, Minnesota Statutes. PETROWSKE CONSTRUCTION, INC. By /s/ Fredrick J. Petrowske Fredrick J. Petrowske, President (March 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 201157