PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 28, 2021 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $201,465.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Blake Pederson, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for Loandepot.com. LLC TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100853701045258224 SERVICER: loanDepot.com, LLC LENDER: loanDepot.com, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Beltrami County Minnesota, Recorder, on October 8, 2021, as Document No. a000602929. ASSIGNED TO: loanDepot.com, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/08/2022 and recorded on 09/08/2022 as Document No. A000610662. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT NINE (9), BLOCK THREE (3), DEERFIELD ESTATES, BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINNESOTA. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5205 FIRESIDE DR NW, BEMIDJI, MN 56601 PROPERTY I.D: 120079500 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Two Hundred Seven Thousand Five Hundred Eighty-One and 72/100 ($207,581.72) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on January 24, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, 613 Minnesota Avenue, Bemidji, MN 56601 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 24, 2023, or the next business day if July 24, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: December 7, 2022 LoanDepot.com, LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00333-1 A-4766332 12/07/2022, 12/14/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/28/2022, 01/04/2023, 01/11/2023 (Dec. 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2022; Jan. 4 & 11, 2023) 127757