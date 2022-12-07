PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN th

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bemidji City Council will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, to consider the following: 2023-2027 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN (CIP) FOR THE CITY AND THE SANFORD CENTER Such persons as desire to be heard with regard to the amended plan should be present at this meeting. A complete copy of the CIP is available by contacting the City Clerk, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (218-759-3570). Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (#RunDates#) #ADid#