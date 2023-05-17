Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Ass

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Assumed Name I Certificate Of Assumed Name : Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business: Note: Information provided when filing a business entity is public data and may be viewable online. This includes but is not limited. to all individual names and addresses. ASSUMED NAME: CVS/Pharmacy #10756 : PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 2312 Bemidji Ave. N Bemidji, MN 56601 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Grand St. Paul CVS. L.L.C Address: One CVS Drive Woonsocket, RI 02895 I the Undersigned; certify that l am signing this document as the person Whose signature is requited, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature Would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and: correct and in compliance With the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes: I understand that by signing this document: am subject to the penalties of perjury as t forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /s/ Melanie K. St. Angelo, Secretary Email Address for Official Notices: cvssosfilings@cvshealth.com (May 17 & 20, 2023) 224028