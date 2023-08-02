NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS AGAINS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS AGAINST PINCHERRY ESTATES CORPORATION Pincherry Estates Corporation is in the process of dissolving and has filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Secretary of State of Minnesota on July 28, 2023. If you are a creditor of or have a claim against Pincherry Estates Corporation, you must present a written claim to the corporation at the law firm of Brouse, Woodke & Hildebrandt, PLLP, 312 America Ave. NW, P.O. Box 1273, Bemidji, MN 56619, on or before October 31, 2023. Those failing to present a claim by that date are forever barred from pursuing that claim by Minnesota Statutes, section 302A.781. Brouse, Woodke & Hildebrandt, PLLP Dated: July 28, 2023 /s/ Robert A. Woodke Robert A. Woodke, #011876X Attorney for Pincherry Estates Corporation 312 America Ave. NW P.O. Box 1273 Bemidji, MN 56619 (218) 759-1673 rwoodke@bwmlawpllp.com (Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2023) 246046