NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education, Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji, Minnesota, will receive sealed bids for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school year milk supply until 8:00 a.m., Monday, May 29th, 2023, at which time they will be opened and read aloud. Specifications and bid forms are available from the office of the Director of Business Services. Bids should be returned to Ashley Eastridge, Director of Business Services, Bemidji Area Schools, 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. A bid bond, cashier’s check or certified check equal to 5% of the estimate annual sales must accompany each bid submitted. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding procedure. INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 31 Ashley Eastridge, CPA Director of Business Services Bemidji, MN 56601 (May 17 & 24, 2023) 223883