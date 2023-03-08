NOTICE TO BIDDERS BEMIDJI REGIONAL AIRPO

NOTICE TO BIDDERS BEMIDJI REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY Project Location: Bemidji Regional Airport Authority Project Name: Runway 13/31 Rehabilitation Project FAA AIP Project No. 3-27-0010-45-2023 State Project No. A0401-116 Bids Close At: 10:30 a.m., Local Time, April 12th, 2023 NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Sealed Bid Proposals for work indicated below at the Bemidji Regional Airport, Bemidji, Minnesota, will be received by the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority, at the office of the Executive Airport Director, located at 3824 Moberg Drive NW, Suite 101, Bemidji, Minnesota, 56601, until the date and hour indicated above, and will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter. The work, in accordance with drawings and specifications prepared by Karvakko, P.A., 210 24th Street NW, Suite 100, Bemidji, MN 56601, and consists of the following: Runway 13/31 Rehabilitation Project This project involves milling and overlaying the existing bituminous pavement of Runway 13/31, grooving the new runway surfacing, and reapplying pavement markings. Major items of work are as follows: Temporary Fence 9,511 LF Cold Milling 126,952 SY Asphalt Surface Course 14,600 Ton Asphalt Base Course 14,600 Ton Emulsified Asphalt Tack Coat 20,312 Gallon Surface Preparation 73,825 SF Marking, Reflectorized (White) 69,610 SF Marking, Reflectorized (Yellow) 4,215 SF Temporary Marking (White) 69,610 SF Temporary Marking (Yellow) 4,215 SF Saw-Cut Grooves 105,276 SY Seeding 6.23 AC Topsoil 3,347 CY Mulching 6.23 SY Bids shall be submitted on Bid Forms furnished for that purpose. No other Bid Form is acceptable. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES This project is subject to the requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation. The Bemidji Regional Airport Authority has established a contract goal of 4.20 percent participation for small business concerns owned and controlled by qualified disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE). The bidder shall make and document good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, to meet the established goal. Bidders will be prohibited from entering into agreements with a DBE in which the DBE promises not to provide subcontracting quotations to other bidders. A bidder should contact Karen Weller, Executive Airport Director, Bemidji Regional Airport, at (218) 444-2438 for information on qualifying for this DBE program or for assistance in identifying DBE businesses. FEDERAL PROVISIONS Award of contract is subject to the following Federal provisions: Federal Provision Source Access to Records and Reports; 2 CFR § 200.334; 2 CFR § 200.337 Affirmative Action Requirement; 41 CFR Part 60-4; Executive Order 11246 Breach of Contract Terms; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(A) Buy American Preferences; Title 49 USC § 50101; Executive Order 14005; Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Pub. L. No. 117-58 Civil Rights – General; 49 USC § 47123 Civil Rights – Title VI Assurances; 49 USC § 47123; FAA Order 1400.11 Clean Air/Water Pollution Control; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(G); 42 USC § 7401, et seq; 33 USC § 1251, et seq Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(E); 2 CFR V 5.5(b);40 USC § 3702; 40 USC § 3704 Copland Anti-Kickback; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(D); 29 CFR Parts 3 and 5 Davis Bacon Requirements; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(D); 29 CFR Part 5; 49 USC § 47112(b); 40 USC §§ 3141-3144, 3146, and 3147 Debarment and Suspension; 2 CFR Part 180 (Subpart B); 2 CFR Part 20,, Appendix II(H); 2 CFR Part 1200; DOT Order 4200.5; Executive Orders 12549 and 12689 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise; 49 CFR Part 26 Distracted Driving; Executive Order 13513; DOT Order 3902.10 Domestic Preference for Procurements; 2 CFR § 200.322; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(L) Equal Employment Opportunity; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(C); 41 CFR § 60-1.4; 41 CFR § 60-4.3; Executive Order 11246 Federal Fair Labor Standards Act; 49 USC § 201, et seq; 2 CFR § 200.430 Foreign Trade Restriction; 49 USC § 50104; 49 CFR Part 30 Lobbying and Influencing Federal Employees; 31 USC § 1352 – Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amendment; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(I); 49 CFR Part 20, Appendix A Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970; 29 CFR Part 1910 Prohibition on Certain Telecommunications and Video Surveillance Services or Equipment; 2 CFR § 200, Appendix II(K); 2 CFR § 200.216 Prohibition of Segregated Facilities; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(C); 41 CFR Part 60-1 Procurement Recovered Materials; 2 CFR § 200.323; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(J); 40 CFR Part 247; 42 USC § 6901, et seq (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)) Tax Delinquency and Felony Conviction; Section 8113 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (Public Law 117-103) and similar provisions in subsequent appropriations acts; DOT Order 4200.6 – Appropriations Act Requirements for Procurement and Non-Procurement Regarding Tax Delinquency and Felony Convictions Termination of Contract; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(B); FAA Advisory Circular 150/5370-10, Section 80-09 Veteran’s Preference; 490 USC § 47112(c) BID SECURITY Each proposal must be accompanied by a bid guaranty in the amount of five (5) percent of the total amount of the bid. The bid guaranty may be by certified check or bid bond made payable to the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority. RESPONSIBLE CONTRACTOR No construction contract will be awarded unless the Bidder is a “responsible contractor” as defined in Minnesota statute 16C.285, subdivision 3. All Bidders submitting a proposal for this project must verify that they meet the minimum criteria specified in the statute by submitting a Responsible Contractor Verification and Certification of Compliance form (Appendix A) with their bid. The owner or officer of the company must sign the form under oath verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria. Making a false statement under oath will render the Bidder or subcontractor that makes the false statement ineligible to be awarded a construction project and may result in termination of a contract awarded to a Bidder or subcontractor that submits a false statement. Bidders must obtain verification of compliance from all subcontractors. Bidders must submit signed copies of verifications and certifications of compliance from subcontractors at the HSC’s request. AVAILABILITY OF CONSTRUCTION DOCUMENTS The Contract Documents may be examined at the following location: The office of the Airport Executive Director, located at 3824 Moberg Drive NW, Suite 101, Bemidji, MN 56601 and at the office of Karvakko, P.A., 210 24TH Street NW, Suite 100, Bemidji, MN 56601. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.karvakko.com or www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $100.00 by inputting Quest Project #8329021 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents (11x17 set of plans with specifications) is also available for a nonrefundable price of $250.00 per set which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make sure your check is made payable to “Karvakko, P.A.” and send it to 210 24th ST NW, Suite 100, Bemidji, MN 56601. Contact us at (218) 444-8004 if you have any questions. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond. Site visits will be available by request and appointment. The Airport Authority reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all Bids as they deem to be in its best interest. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of ninety (90) days after the date fixed for opening Bids. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the office of the Airport Executive Director, located at 3824 Moberg Drive NW, Suite 100, Bemidji, MN 56601 on March 29th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Bidders are encouraged to attend and participate in the conference; however attendance at this conference is not required to submit a Bid. Information presented at the pre-bid conference does not alter the Contract Documents. Owner will issue Addenda to make any changes to the Contract Documents that result from discussions at the pre-bid conference. Information presented, and statements made at the pre-bid conference will not be binding or legally effective unless incorporated into an Addendum. Dated at Bemidji, Minnesota, March 8th, 2023. BEMIDJI REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY By: Mr. John Knorr Chairman, Bemidji Regional Airport Authority (March 8 & 22, 2023) 201158