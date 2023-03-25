NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION CITY OF BEMID

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION CITY OF BEMIDJI – WARD 1 COUNCILMEMBER To the voters of the City of Bemidji Ward 1. In the County of Beltrami, State of Minnesota. Notice is Hereby Given, that a Special Election will be held in the Election Precinct at: Ward 1 – American Indian Resource Center – 1630 Birchmont Dr NE on Tuesday, the Eleventh (11th) day of April, 2023, at which time the polls will be open from the hours of 7 o’clock AM to the hour of 8 o’clock PM for the purpose of electing a candidate for the following office: City Offices City of Bemidji One Council Member - Ward 1 Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (March 25, 2023) 206719