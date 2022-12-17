NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY G

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on February 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at 507 Jefferson Avenue NW, Bemidji MN 56601, the following property will be sold by public auction by the Sheriff of Beltrami County: A manufactured home describes as a 1992 Highlander, 16’ x 80’, Vehicle ID HG3130, Title# J0890Q5208, located at 507 Jefferson Avenue NW, Lot 7, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601. This sale will be held to satisfy a claim upon the above described manufactured home held by Birch Lane Mobile Home Park. The above described manufactured home has been abandoned in the Birch Lane Mobile Home Park. The amount of the claim against the above referenced property is $2,615.00 (plus costs of publication) computed to the date of sale, together with the actual expenses of making said sale. Dated: 12-12-22 FullerWallner, Ltd. By: /s/ Jon T. Huseby Jon T. Huseby#0310389 514 America Avenue NW PO Box 880 Bemidji, MN 56601 (218) 751-2221 (Dec. 17, 24 & 31, 2022) 130957