NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Bemidji will hold a public input meeting on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. or soon thereafter at Bemidji City Hall, 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. The purpose of the meeting is to gather information regarding amendments to the City’s Rental Code Ordinance. Written comments may be submitted prior to the public meeting to the City Clerk via mail, or in person at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 or by email at cityclerk@ci.bemidji.mn.us. Such persons who desire to comment will be given an opportunity to be heard at this meeting. Individuals participating via WebEx will also have an opportunity to speak during this time. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (218-759-3570). Michelle Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (Feb 8 & 11, 2023) 192242