Notice of Public Meeting for the Disposi

Notice of Public Meeting for the Disposition of Railbank Property in Beltrami County The Minnesota Department of Transportation has ownership of the railbank corridor and is proposing two separate sales. The first is a sale of a 4.47 acre section of railbank property to the City of Blackduck. The sale property would create an opportunity for economic development to the purchaser, the City of Blackduck. The second is an 8,107 square foot strip of railbank property to Northern Township. The sale property would allow expansion of Wild Plum Road for Northern Township. This notice is published pursuant to State Statute 222.63, and Minnesota rules 8830.5820 and 8830.5840 A public meeting will be held at the MnDOT District 2 Offices, Conference Rooms 150A and 151A 3920 Highway 2 West, Bemidji, MN 56601 on Tuesday, July 20, 2023, from 12:30pm to 2:30 pm to afford the public an opportunity to view the proposed sales. If any person objects to the above action, written notification must be received by August 21, 2023, by the Department’s contact for the above matter: Rebecca Swenson, Transportation Program Specialist 3, Office of Land Management, 395 John Ireland Blvd, St Paul MN 55155-1800. You may also call at 612-322-0387. To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance. (July 12 & 19, 2023) 240100