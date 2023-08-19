NOTICE OF PUBLIC INPUT MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Bemidji will hold a public input meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. or soon thereafter at Bemidji City Hall, 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. The purpose of the meeting is to gather information regarding two questions: (1) Should the City Establish, Own and Operate a Municipal Cannabis Retail Establishment; (2) Should the City Allow On-Site Consumption of Recreational Cannabis at Permitted Cannabis Events. Written comments may be submitted prior to the public meeting to the City Clerk via mail, or in person at 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 or by email at cityclerk@ci.bemidji.mn.us. Such persons who desire to comment will be given an opportunity to be heard at this meeting. Individuals participating via WebEx will also have an opportunity to speak during this time. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (218-759-3570). Michelle Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (Aug. 19, 23 & 26, 2023) 250725