NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NIS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT 009-23 for the construction of a commercial building with a dwelling unit above a commercial use. The subject property is zoned Highway Business (HB) and is located at TBD Commons Dr. (PID 28140663). Owner/Applicant: Kent Marthaler. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT 010-23 for the expansion of an existing business, Honer Excavating Inc. The subject property is zoned Highway Business (HB) and is located at 4671 Upper Roy Lake Rd. (PID 28020602). Owner: Justin Honer & Dawn Haase. Applicant: Justin Honer. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT 011-23 to adopt an ordinance amendment modifying Chapter 20; Sec. 20-630 Lapse of permit & extensions, regarding conditional use permits. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA (April 19, 2023) 214414