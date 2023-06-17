NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ten Lake Townsh

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ten Lake Township will hold a Public Hearing for a Variance Request for a 12’ x 12’ deck w/stairs and a 16’ x 6’ deck with a 28’ x 4’ ramp to maintain accessibility. This request encroaches on the property line setback located at 1707 Crosby Ct SE #2, Bemidji, MN 56601. The public hearing will be held in front of the Board of Adjustment on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM at the Ten Lake Townhall, 2142 Mission Rd NE, Cass Lake, MN 56633. A site visit will occur at the beginning of the meeting. Additional information will be available at the meeting. Please call Jim Baruth, TLT Zoning Administrator, at 218-368-4229, if you have questions. Written comments may be sent to the Ten Lake Township Clerk at the address or email listed below. Sincerely, James Marcotte, Clerk Ten Lake Township PO Box 1608 Bemidji, MN 56619 Tenlake@paulbunyan.net 218-556-1487 (June 17 & 24, 2023) 234021